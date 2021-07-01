It has been extremely hot this week so I hope everybody has stayed inside to stay cool! Delia School is out for the summer and I know that I am very ready to bask in the warmth while dedicating my time to ensuring I am writing the best articles possible! Do any of you have plans for this summer? The Delia School 2021 Graduates held their grad on Friday the 25th and it was absolutely stunning. The suits and dresses were amazing and I can tell how hard our grads worked in order to have the perfect night. Especially while battling the restrictions caused by COVID-19.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Our town has also recently had another addition. Carly and Derek Bramwell have welcomed their fourth boy in a row; Rhett Bramwell. I send a huge congratulations to the family on behalf of our community!

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Delia and District Senior Citizens AGM July 15 Back to video

A quick reminder to everyone that Murray Marshall is not seeking re-election as councillor for Division #1 of Starland County in the upcoming October election. If there is anyone who is interested in running for the position check out the Starland County website for more information.

The Delia and District Senior Citizens will be holding their Annual General Meeting on July 15, at 10:00 a.m. at the Delia Drop In Centre. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend!

DID YOU KNOW? The Delia Drop in Centre and Activity Centre (DDIC) on Main Street offers many events for YOU. Watch for a notice coming soon on the Delia Drop In Centre Facebook or in your mailbox for a survey offering more activities at the centre and a chance to win a prize.

Stage three in our COVID-19 endeavor is soon arriving, and as exciting as it is I still urge everyone to stay safe to help prevent viral spread again! I want to also remind everyone that Canada Post is a federally run company meaning that these new lifts in our restrictions do not apply to your Post Office. There will still be a maximum limit of occupancy and masks will still be required. I thank you all for your kindness and willingness throughout these past 18 months of pure chaos. Have a great week everyone!