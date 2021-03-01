Delia and Morrin schools on track

Article content

Deputy Superintendent Steve Nielsen gave an update to Prairie Land Board members about the Delia school and Morrin school projects.

Nielsen said he and Superintendent Cam McKeage toured the Delia site with the site superintendent last week and got to go into the building.

“It’s really, really exciting,” he noted of the project, saying that the concrete had been poured on the gym and multipurpose room floors.

He said a small crew was in the process of adding the windows.

“It should be close in completely within a month,” Nielsen said.

He added that with the roof on over the gym it was surprising because it looked bigger.

“When it was open it looked small,” he observed.

Nielsen said the crews had to shut down over the deep chill in February, but had picked up where they left off with the weather warming up.

“They’re back on track and everything is going well,” Nielsen said.

Trustee Barry Davis asked if the roof was completely on, to which Nielsen said there was a roof on every part of the school.