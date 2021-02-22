Article content

The Village of Delia CAO Tracy Breese gave her report to council at their Feb. 18 meeting.

Breese noted that she had been too busy at the office to attend live sessions of election training but would be watching recorded sessions once things have slowed down.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Delia briefs Back to video

She said in her report that training on the financial system upgrade is almost complete, and she hoped to have everything completed within 6 months.

Breese noted in her report that she had talked with Garth Carl at Henry Kroeger and Glen Riep at Starland County and both had offered to try and support the Village while they hunt for a new Public Works employee She noted that Starland will be seeking Council approval to do the daily chlorine samples until a qualified water technician can be found.

Additionally Breese said she had reached out to companies about garbage removal, and to date only one company had replied to her.

Breese also gave the Public Works report, noting that they are working on getting more cardboard bins, with the bins being emptied every six weeks.