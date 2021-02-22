Delia briefs
The Village of Delia CAO Tracy Breese gave her report to council at their Feb. 18 meeting.
Breese noted that she had been too busy at the office to attend live sessions of election training but would be watching recorded sessions once things have slowed down.
She said in her report that training on the financial system upgrade is almost complete, and she hoped to have everything completed within 6 months.
Breese noted in her report that she had talked with Garth Carl at Henry Kroeger and Glen Riep at Starland County and both had offered to try and support the Village while they hunt for a new Public Works employee She noted that Starland will be seeking Council approval to do the daily chlorine samples until a qualified water technician can be found.
Additionally Breese said she had reached out to companies about garbage removal, and to date only one company had replied to her.
Breese also gave the Public Works report, noting that they are working on getting more cardboard bins, with the bins being emptied every six weeks.
She noted the water plant had had several alarms over the last few weeks with the colder weather, typically over the weekends and she was working on getting herself added to the system so she would get notifications when alarms went off.
She noted that the new coin box had yet to be installed.
“Are they making it from tinker toys?” asked Mayor David Sisley.
Breese noted that they had been scheduled to install it but during the cold snap when it was -38 and would be coming out soon to install it.
Breese added that the interviews for the Public Works Foreman position had begun, with about 12 applications in the previous week and six more that week. She said she hoped to have someone in the position in early March.