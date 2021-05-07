Delia Library May programs revealed

Mother’s Day Gift Creations- Sign your child up for a chance to personalize a beautiful Mother’s Day gift for a special Mother. The cost of the gift will be $20. Kids will be creating from May 3-6 at the kids’ lunchtime hour at school. If you are interested please contact Amanda Hardy at 403-334-0540.

Fun In The Sun Outdoor Play Kits- You can register your preschool children ages 4-6 years for this 4-week program. Take-home kits will be ready for pickup every Thursday, May 13, 20, 27, and June 13. The kits will include all your needs for fun outdoor play, activities, and also books to help grow your child’s imagination. If you are interested in joining the fun please register for a kit by May 7, 2021.

Hello and good week everyone. By the time you are reading this May has arrived. However, sadly April showers have not happened so hopefully May flowers will soon be growing. The Delia Library has sent out its May 2021 Programs. This May we will have four different library programs which includes:

Article content

Senior Wellness Kits- Please register for your wellness kit to be picked up by curbside by May 10, 2021. This kit includes mindful puzzles, book folding art, and grow your own herb garden. Even if in the past you have registered for kits please register again for this kit. We can assure you it will be just as good as the last one!

Heaven Can Wait- The library will be hosting this TREX Art Exhibit from May 20- June 15, 2021. This exhibit is by artist Roy Caussy and it includes colorfully vivid drawings generated through a very intuitive approach. Roy Caussy’s vibrant pieces were created with user-friendly materials. If the library is still not allowed to have visitors, they will plan on having a showcase daily on their social media.

Our town would like to extend our best wishes to Eva Nielsen, who has recently moved to Drumheller. Eva lived in her home in this village for 32 years and we are sad to see her go yet happy for what she will do in Drumheller. Our town would like to thank Eva for all of the years of her community support and the numerous hours that she spent writing the local events for the newspaper.

Our small town also has recently mourned the passing of a community member, Bessy Smith. At 94 years old Bessy passed away. She lived a long happy life and was a crucial part of our community. For many years Bessy dedicated her time teaching at Delia School, and I am sure her students feel as if she made a major impact on their futures. She was a bright, and full-of-life lady who truly brought such extreme joy to our town. She will be deeply missed and I send my condolences out to her family.

We would like to welcome Josh and Cassandra Pelland to the community. We are excited to get to know them as they adapt to our small, busy town. We all hope that they love it here, just as much as we do!

I hope that everyone has a fantastic week!