Delia Museum open to visitors

The Village Office will be open on Mondays in July:

Monday July 12th, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Monday July 19th, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

Monday July 26th, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm

The Delia Museum welcomes visitors starting July 7 for the rest of the summer. The Delia Museum will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. The hours are 10 am to 4 pm.

The Delia Museum will be sending me a weekly fact about Delia so that I can share these fun facts with all of you! This week’s fact is that Delia was laid out square with the railroad tracks, whereas some early sites were set out to share with the world, therefore Delia-ites and visitors did not always know which direction they were headed.

If you have any information, events or local facts about Delia please send them to my email Samantha.Nelson@plrd.ab.ca. Have an amazing week!

