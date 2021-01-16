Article content
We have been having a nice few weeks of winter, hope this continues
until the end of March and then summer begins! Delia students will go
back to School on Monday. It will be nice to see those big yellow buses
on the road again, it will give a feeling of normalcy in these abnormal
times.
If the School if open, the library will have some programs for students
and for the community. Here are some of the Delia Library programs for
January, 2021.
1,2,3, Read With Me Literary Program on January 17,24,31, February 7 at
2 p.m. This program is for ages 2 and up. Join Amanda via a Google Meet
to read a story, make some crafts, and do some fun activities. Kits will
be available for pickup the Sunday prior. Please call the Library to
register by January 14.
Delia students heading back to school
Senior Wellness Kits Brain and Body Building – Free kits available for
pickup January 17, these kits include puzzles, exercises, recipes and
games. Please call to book a pickup
appointment for your kit.