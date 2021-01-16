Delia students heading back to school

Article content

We have been having a nice few weeks of winter, hope this continues

until the end of March and then summer begins! Delia students will go

back to School on Monday. It will be nice to see those big yellow buses

on the road again, it will give a feeling of normalcy in these abnormal

times.

If the School if open, the library will have some programs for students

and for the community. Here are some of the Delia Library programs for

January, 2021.

1,2,3, Read With Me Literary Program on January 17,24,31, February 7 at

2 p.m. This program is for ages 2 and up. Join Amanda via a Google Meet

to read a story, make some crafts, and do some fun activities. Kits will

be available for pickup the Sunday prior. Please call the Library to

register by January 14.

Senior Wellness Kits Brain and Body Building – Free kits available for

pickup January 17, these kits include puzzles, exercises, recipes and

games. Please call to book a pickup

appointment for your kit.