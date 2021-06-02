However, cats do have many of the same feelings that humans do. Is loneliness one of them? With this solitary behavior, it is very difficult to tell what they actually feel.

So, the question is… do cats get lonely and do cats need other cats for company? Their self-dependent, solitary behaviour makes us feel that way. Most cats sleep a lot during the day, while others groom and amuse themselves, often sitting on their own while not responding to calls, and usually showing no emotions. These are a few of the reasons that lead us to think that it is absolutely fine for us to leave a cat alone even for long periods of time.

There seems to be a misconception that cats are curmudgeons who don’t make friends with other animals. It’s a common belief that cats are independent, anti-social animals, who don’t mind being alone so you might think they don’t even notice your absence each day after you head to work. Actually, you’d be surprised at how much they do notice.

Here are five signs you can tell if your cat is lonely:

Cats do have strong social needs. They do require regular stimulation, interaction and some kind of companionship, otherwise, if they are left alone, they will start feeling sad and lonely. Many bad cat behaviour cases exist because the cats have been left alone all day long without stimulation, such as playing with cat toys, or another animal or person to interact with.

The answer to “Do cats get lonely?”

Yes, cats do get lonely. Even though they are extremely independent creatures, they can feel sad and lonely while their owners are away and they are left home alone during the day or over a vacation. They may not show it much, but they do, and just because they don’t seem to be lonely, it doesn’t mean they aren’t.

Keep in mind that one cat living alone has definitely a bigger chance of suffering from boredom and loneliness than two cats kept together. So one of the best options to ease your cat’s loneliness is to get another cat or kitten!

Think about it, your pet would always have company, and someone to play with. If you do decide to adopt another pet, keep in mind that younger cats tend to adjust easier than older ones. Or, you can choose a cat around the same age, whose personality is similar to your cat so that they will most likely get along easily with each other.

Introduce them gradually and make sure that each of them has enough space to get away from the other. Implement this method while you are home, this way you can be present and control the interaction between the two cats and avoid fights and serious injuries.

Bottom Line: Cats do get lonely. Sometimes even cats with buddies feel lonely when left alone for a long time without their owner. It all depends on the relationship between cat and owner. Even though they are independent, they can get stressed and frustrated, feel sad and lonely while their owners are away. Therefore, they do need regular stimulation, interaction and some kind of companionship.

