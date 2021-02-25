





Article content While some lions are nomadic and prefer to travel and hunt individually or in pairs, most lions live in a social organization known as a Pride. I’ve read that Prides with as many as 40 “family members” have been observed in sub-Saharan Africa. Whereas tigers live as solitary hunters who are extremely territorial, marking their own space and wanting to occupy it all by themselves. Solitude and isolation is the tiger’s chosen way of life. But what about domestic cats? Are they loners like tigers or social like lions? In my opinion, I think that there’s a misconception that domestic cats are hermitical and don’t make friends with other cats. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Do Cats Get Lonely Without Other Cats Around? Back to video Do cats get lonely? Or are they happier in single-cat households? The answer to “Do cats get lonely?” is likely yes… if they’re kittens. The territorial nature doesn’t typically kick in until they reach adulthood. Needless to say, kittens crave playmates. Even if you adopt kittens from separate litters, they will more than likely become instant besties.

Article content For most kittens, the way they learn social skills is by interacting and playing with each other. Domestic cats are a social species, so yes, you can have cats that are buddies because they really like each other and not because they have to be. Matching your cat to a second cat… Cats can form very close bonds with each other. Even adult cats can become close companions if they are introduced correctly. For instance, my cats: Rocky, who is going on 9 years old and Seymour, who is almost one year old are good buddies, though sometimes Seymour will hump Rocky (who is more than three times Seymour’s size!) in a bid to take over as alpha male… they are both fixed… and Princess is their new sister. When I brought Princess home from the Hanna S.P.C.A. Seymour constantly hissed at her, while Rocky simply sat and glared at her for a day or so, and she merely stared back at him… then after two days she boldly walked up to him and licked his face. Then Rocky was all like, “Okay, she can stay!” However, Seymour hissed at her for three more days until he finally realized she wasn’t leaving, then he tolerated her and now they are a tag team chasing each other through the house and then have their cuddle in the same basket… they have become the best of friends. As mentioned, cats form attachment easily, however, having grown up with others is not always a recipe for success, since cats are individuals and some of them simply do not get along. One rule of thumb is, when choosing a feline companion for your cat, look for one that is a similar age, and therefore has a similar energy level. If you have an older cat, a kitten might torment and pester it with manic energy. As you know, it’s the kitten’s job to be “playful and explore their world and attack things.” The older cat’s job is to “take a nap.”

Article content If you have an older cat and want to adopt a kitten, why not get two kittens so that they can play with each other and let their older sibling relax in peace. Otherwise, look for an older best friend for your adult cat. The Hanna S.P.C.A. has a few amazing older cats who are already acclimatized to other cats of all ages, who are looking for their furever homes, check out www.hannaspca.com for details. When you bring a new cat home, the worst thing you can do is let it loose right away. Doing this will probably cause hissing, fights, and undue stress on the part of all cats involved. When you decide the time is right to get a new friend for your feline companion, be sure to introduce them on neutral ground. Pick a place that will be new to both of them and watch carefully how they interact with each other before opting to adopt a companion. That’s usually the best way to ensure success. Putting them in separate carriers but next to one another is a close second as far as ideal conditions go for a first impression. If you proceed with patience and kindness, your cats can start their relationship on a positive footing. They can get to know one another one step at a time. The first time I integrated cats, it took about a month…However, I have also had an experience where, after just a few hours, the new cat was part of the group. Remember, when you introduce a new cat, it can be easy to ignore your other cats. But cats can get jealous too, just like a human little brother when the new baby comes home.

Article content Ensure that you play and cuddle with your other cats, too, not just the new addition. This will assure them that you love them, and they’re still a valuable part of the family. Getting a new companion for a grieving cat… When a cat dies, the loss leaves a void in both your life and your remaining cat’s life. Cats, like people are sad and do get lonely after their longtime feline companion passes on. Going out and getting another cat after the death of your previous one is not something everyone can do, but there are advantages to moving forward. The question is how soon should you seek new companionship for both you and your cat while ensuring you both have had time to grieve and stabilize? This may take a month or even several months. You will know when the time is right. Some cats are very social: A new buddy may keep them from pining for their lost friend. Others might resent a newcomer showing up while they’re still grieving. Even though your bereaved cat is lonely; it can be stressful for your pet to bring in a new cat too soon. They know this cat is not their buddy… everything about them is different, from their smell, to their look to their habits. Cats form bonds, but they only crave the company of the cats they are bonded with. As with humans… a bond cannot be transferred from one individual to another. Adopting a cat too soon could compound your cat’s anxiety. The Bottom Line… Patience is Key to a successful transition and building a positive relationship between you and your feline companions.

