Drive-by open house planned
Article content
During the time of Covid happy events continue to occur but the challenge is in celebrating them. Belated congratulations go out to Jean-Marc and Diane Gregoire who celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on May 20. Even with no supper out and no guests in, I am sure it was a most special time for you both.
Congratulations to Mickey Johnson and Mitchell Herd who will be wed on July 31 at the Johnson farm. Planning a wedding is fun and challenging at any time, but today it is exceptionally so. The young couple are still waiting to see what summer restrictions will be before they can finalize plans. Mitch and Mickey will make their home on the Herd family farm at Rumsey. If you want to give Mickey your best wishes in person, the Johnson’s are hosting a “drive by” open house at their family farm on June 6 from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. Do come by for a Covid friendly exchange of well wishes to the soon to be bride.
Drive-by open house planned Back to video
This week I would like to share some crop yield information with you from 1911. Today, as I travel the country roads and notice the massive farming equipment in farmer’s fields, I realize how much can be accomplished in the course of a day. A quarter section of land is quickly devoured under the wheels of today’s machines. As well, farming methods have advanced allowing producers to maximize their yields.
Advertisement
Article content
Now think back to 110 years ago. Equipment was horse drawn and small. A quarter section was a huge amount of land for a single operator to manage, but obviously they didn’t do too badly.
From the 1912 edition of the Hanna Herald; “The 1911 crop averaged fifty to one hundred bushels per acre for oats and wheat averaged from twenty-five to fifty bushels. One field of barley averaged 65 bushels. This was all disposed of throughout the country for feed and seed.
The 1912 crop made a better average than the previous year and had it not been for the rails arriving here, it would have proved a liability rather than an asset, hence the boom of Hanna and the C.N.R. rushed the rails at full speed. “
Although it would be awhile until there was train service in Hanna, the prospect of a growing town was there. Stay tuned for the beginnings of businesses and the new town in my next account.