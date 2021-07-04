Driver flees from Drumheller RCMP

RCMP
Jul 04, 2021  •  5 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
On June 20,  at approximately 5:10 p.m., Drumheller RCMP attempted a traffic stop with a vehicle at 7 Ave S.E. The vehicle did not stop and fled from police at a high rate of speed through a busy grocery store parking lot.

Drumheller RCMP located the vehicle a short time later, just south of Drumheller on Highway 9 and attempted to arrest the driver who was still in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Justin Lenfesty (31) from the Drumheller area, fled on foot into a nearby field.

Drumheller RCMP along with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, located and arrested Lenfesty at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Lenfesty is facing the following Criminal Code offences:

·         Flight from police

·         Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle

·         Resist/obstruct peace officer

·         Failing to comply with a release order condition

Justin Lenfesty was held for a Judicial Interim Release hearing and was released on a Release Order with conditions.  Justin Lenfesty will appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on July 9, 2021.

