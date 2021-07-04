Driver flees from Drumheller RCMP
On June 20, at approximately 5:10 p.m., Drumheller RCMP attempted a traffic stop with a vehicle at 7 Ave S.E. The vehicle did not stop and fled from police at a high rate of speed through a busy grocery store parking lot.
Drumheller RCMP located the vehicle a short time later, just south of Drumheller on Highway 9 and attempted to arrest the driver who was still in the vehicle. The driver, identified as Justin Lenfesty (31) from the Drumheller area, fled on foot into a nearby field.
Drumheller RCMP along with the assistance of RCMP Police Dog Services, located and arrested Lenfesty at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Lenfesty is facing the following Criminal Code offences:
· Flight from police
· Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle
· Resist/obstruct peace officer
· Failing to comply with a release order condition
Justin Lenfesty was held for a Judicial Interim Release hearing and was released on a Release Order with conditions. Justin Lenfesty will appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on July 9, 2021.