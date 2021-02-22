Drumheller RCMP seize drugs
On Feb.12 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Drumheller RCMPwere conducting proactive patrols in the 500 block of 3rd Avenue West when an officer located a vehicle blocking the alley. Further investigation found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Calgary.
As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed on a residence where the stolen vehicle was located. Drumheller RCMP located a female inside the residence who was subsequently arrested as she was found to have outstanding warrants from Drumheller and Calgary. She was also found to be in possession of the key for the stolen vehicle.
Drumheller RCMP seized the following in the investigation:
· 20.6 g of suspected fentanyl
· 12.7 g of suspected methamphetamine
· 16.5 g of suspected cocaine
Carrie Garson (22) of Drumheller has been charged with the following:
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine
· Possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine
· Possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5000
· Possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5000
· Possession of a stolen identity document
· Possession of ammunition contrary to order
· Failing to attend court
· Failing to comply with Probation Order (x2)
· Failing to comply with a Release Order (x4)
· Uttering threats
Carrie Garson was held for a Judicial Interim Release Hearing and was subsequently remanded into custody and will be appearing in Strathmore Provincial Court on Feb. 16, 2021.
Drumheller RCMP are asking the public who suspect illicit drug activity in their community to contact Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.