Article content

On Feb.12 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Drumheller RCMPwere conducting proactive patrols in the 500 block of 3rd Avenue West when an officer located a vehicle blocking the alley. Further investigation found that the vehicle had been reported stolen out of Calgary.

As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was obtained and executed on a residence where the stolen vehicle was located. Drumheller RCMP located a female inside the residence who was subsequently arrested as she was found to have outstanding warrants from Drumheller and Calgary. She was also found to be in possession of the key for the stolen vehicle.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Drumheller RCMP seize drugs Back to video

Drumheller RCMP seized the following in the investigation:

· 20.6 g of suspected fentanyl

· 12.7 g of suspected methamphetamine

· 16.5 g of suspected cocaine

Carrie Garson (22) of Drumheller has been charged with the following:

· Possession for the purpose of trafficking fentanyl