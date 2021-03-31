Article content

In March 2021, the Drumheller RCMP Crime Reduction Unit began a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation (CDSA). The investigation lead to the seizure of what is believed to be quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, as well as proceeds of crime.

In the early morning hours of March 26, 2021, the Drumheller RCMP, Drumheller Crime Reduction Unit, and Drumheller General Investigation Section, executed a CDSA search warrant at a house in the Red Deer Avenue area in the community of Nacmine.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Drumheller RCMP seize drugs and lay charges after executing search warrant Back to video

Police seized what is believed to be:

· 45.54g of fentanyl

· 1.53g of methamphetamine

· $2120.00 in Canadian Currency

· various drug trafficking paraphernalia

As a result of the execution of the search warrant, Mandie Sarah Marie Manchuk (44) of Drumheller is charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking as well as possession of proceeds of crime under $5000.

Mandie Manchuk was released from custody with conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on Friday May 21, 2021.