Drumheller RCMP seize drugs and lay charges after executing search warrant
In March 2021, the Drumheller RCMP Crime Reduction Unit began a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act investigation (CDSA). The investigation lead to the seizure of what is believed to be quantities of fentanyl, methamphetamine, as well as proceeds of crime.
In the early morning hours of March 26, 2021, the Drumheller RCMP, Drumheller Crime Reduction Unit, and Drumheller General Investigation Section, executed a CDSA search warrant at a house in the Red Deer Avenue area in the community of Nacmine.
Police seized what is believed to be:
· 45.54g of fentanyl
· 1.53g of methamphetamine
· $2120.00 in Canadian Currency
· various drug trafficking paraphernalia
As a result of the execution of the search warrant, Mandie Sarah Marie Manchuk (44) of Drumheller is charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking as well as possession of proceeds of crime under $5000.
Mandie Manchuk was released from custody with conditions, and is scheduled to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court on Friday May 21, 2021.
“This was a significant seizure of fentanyl from within our small community. Our team is working hard and is committed to proactively identifying these drug traffickers and conducting investigations into their activities” says Staff Sergeant Ed Bourque, Drumheller RCMP Detachment Commander. “This investigation is a great example of that. We know that opioids are a great concern in our community, and the province, and we will continue to target drug traffickers. We encourage the community to continue to report suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods. Reporting about these types of activities is a huge help to our team and to the success of these investigations.”
Members of the public who suspect drug or gang activity in their community can call the Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-7590. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com, or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.