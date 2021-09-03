The Health Sciences Association of Alberta Facebook page caused waves last week when they began posting various EMS units that were out of service or covering other regions, including two days where Hanna had no EMS service coverage.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

HSAA President Michael Parker said the situation isn’t anything new, as it started approximately 10-years ago when the number of calls began outstripping resources.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. EMS shortage causes worry Back to video

He said that calls had increased 50% recently, and the EMS services had been given the same amount of resources as before that.

Parker noted that AHS is able to say that the province is covered as they pull ambulances from surrounding communities however noted that often means EMS is travelling long distances to cover other areas.

“It’s a misuse of the system,” he said.

“It puts us all at risk.”

Parker said while previously he as said that they were approaching a breaking point, the health care system was now there.

“I need people to contact their members in government and say ‘do the responsible thing.”

Shortly after the first flurry of posts Alberta Health Services responded, noting that they had budget approval for temporary funding to help stabilize EMS staffing over the coming months.

“This funding will help stabilize EMS staffing levels and ensure that we are able to respond to Albertans and also take care of our staff,” said Dr. Verna Yiu, AHS President and CEO.

“Our paramedics play an important role in health care, and this investment provides stability of funding so they can continue to provide high quality patient care to Albertans who need it.”

In total, 100 positions will be funded by AHS at a cost of approximately $8.3 million.

EMS will transition 70 casual positions to temporary full-time positions. EMS has also received additional funding to continue with approximately 30 full time positions in Calgary and Edmonton that had been hired temporarily in 2019.