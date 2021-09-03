EMS shortage causes worry
The Health Sciences Association of Alberta Facebook page caused waves last week when they began posting various EMS units that were out of service or covering other regions, including two days where Hanna had no EMS service coverage.
HSAA President Michael Parker said the situation isn’t anything new, as it started approximately 10-years ago when the number of calls began outstripping resources.
He said that calls had increased 50% recently, and the EMS services had been given the same amount of resources as before that.
Parker noted that AHS is able to say that the province is covered as they pull ambulances from surrounding communities however noted that often means EMS is travelling long distances to cover other areas.
“It’s a misuse of the system,” he said.
“It puts us all at risk.”
Parker said while previously he as said that they were approaching a breaking point, the health care system was now there.
“I need people to contact their members in government and say ‘do the responsible thing.”
Shortly after the first flurry of posts Alberta Health Services responded, noting that they had budget approval for temporary funding to help stabilize EMS staffing over the coming months.
“This funding will help stabilize EMS staffing levels and ensure that we are able to respond to Albertans and also take care of our staff,” said Dr. Verna Yiu, AHS President and CEO.
“Our paramedics play an important role in health care, and this investment provides stability of funding so they can continue to provide high quality patient care to Albertans who need it.”
In total, 100 positions will be funded by AHS at a cost of approximately $8.3 million.
EMS will transition 70 casual positions to temporary full-time positions. EMS has also received additional funding to continue with approximately 30 full time positions in Calgary and Edmonton that had been hired temporarily in 2019.
“This will allow EMS to hire new casual staff and to return to using our casual positions for their intended purpose, such as providing short term and temporary relief for paramedics who are off on sick time or taking vacation time,” explained Darren Sandbeck, Chief Paramedic and Senior Provincial Director, AHS EMS.
Parker disputes the idea that the new resources will help relieve the overburdened system however.
He noted that some of the resources were going to make casual workers into full time positions, which means there are the same number of bodies for shifts.
Additionally, he said the 70 casual workers will be filling in for workers who are injured.
“They are not adding extra resources,” he noted.
He said while AHS indicated they needed more time to plan he felt that wasn’t accurate.
“They’ve had 10 years, I’m not sure what else they are going to do,” he observed.
“Over the last few days EMS has had some staff off sick in Hanna resulting in other crews being brought in to cover,” observed Drumheller-Stettler MLS Nate Horner.
“Additional funding of $8.3 million will help provide short term relief as we work on longer term solutions he added.
A Workforce Planning Task Force, including representatives from all Zones, has been established to ensure the filling of all positions is completed as quickly and seamlessly as possible according to AHS.
“We need to do our best to support our paramedics and all healthcare workers now as we continue to see high demand on our healthcare services, and this decision by AHS should provide some tangible short term relief as we work on longer term solutions,” observed Health Minister Tyler Shandro.
“This funding helps us keep paramedic numbers stable so we can continue to respond to emergencies. We also continue to work with our Emergency Department partners and the Government of Alberta on new strategies to shorten the time it takes to transfer care from an ambulance to the appropriate hospital department so that paramedics can return to service sooner,” Sandbeck added.