Environmental hearing rescheduled

The Environmental Appeals Board hearing regarding the Badlands Recreation Development Corp. that was originally scheduled for Feb. 23 to 25 via videoconference has been postponed.

When the hearing is rescheduled the board will hear evidence regarding the decision of Alberta Environment and Parks to issue Badlands Recreation Development Corp. Water Act Approval No. 00406489-00-00 for infilling 2 wetlands, modifying 3 wetlands, and constructing, operating and carrying out maintenance of a storm water management system at 22-027-21-W4M, near Rosebud, Alberta, for the Badlands Motorsport Resort.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

No applications to intervene were received, and the hearing will not be open for public viewing, however interested parties can request a copy of the audio recording.