Erin O’Toole vows to end unfairness for Albertans

O’Tool visited the Home Place Ranch just outside Three Hills, speaking to a crowd of about 200 people as part of his Southern Alberta Tour. While there he promised that a Conservative government would rebate $4 billion to Alberta which was paid by the province into the Fiscal Stabilization Program during the economic downturn.

The Leader of the Conservative Party of Canada Erin O’Toole was in Alberta the weekend of July 10 to talk to residents about his vision to restore fairness to the province.

He also promised to pass the Equalization and Transfers Fairness Act, introduced by MP Tom Kmiec and seconded by Battler River-Crowfoot MP Damien Kurek which would be intended to bring more accountability to the equalization formula.

“You have been there for Canada. So, it is only fair that the rest of Canada will be there for you. It is time for the unfairness to end,” said O’Toole.

O’Took took time at the event to talk to those in attendance and answer their questions, while flanked by MPs Martin Shields and Earl Dreeshan. The event was hosted by Kurek. Also in attendance was the Shadow Minister of Agriculture Lianne Rood and other municipal officials from the region.