Article content

Fish and Wildlife officer Levi Neufeld came before council on Feb. 9 to discuss the possibility of reinstating fish into the CN Reservoir.

Neufeld said he had been approached by Sandra Beaudoin on behalf of the Roundhouse Historical Society in September to see if the perch and pike that were there historically could be brought back.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Fish and Wildlife looks at feasibility study Back to video

Neufeld said he contacted the Fish and Wildlife Biology department to see what information that was needed to approach the government about the issue.

“This government is all about increasing fishing opportunities across the province,” he explained, noting that Little Fish Lake would be getting stocked in the springtime.

He said that the department noted that they would need information on the depth of the reservoir, the oxygen levels and how stakeholders felt about restocking it.

“If they are against it there is zero point in doing it,” he noted.

Neufeld said they were partnering with Mr. Kelly Lewis at PLRD to work with the outdoor education class in collecting the oxygen levels at the reservoir.

“I don’t want to say this is for sure happening, but it might be worth investing time to get the provincial government to look into it,” Neufeld said.

Councillor Gerald Campion said he grew up learning his fishing skills at the dam and would be in support, but questioned if the carp situation would create a problem, to which Neufeld noted it would be part of what they looked at.

“We are starting from ground zero,” he noted.

“The most important information is the oxygen levels and stakeholder feedback.”

He added that there was currently no anticipated cost to the Town.

“It’s a provincial initiative.”

The Town agreed to consider giving a letter of support for the project.