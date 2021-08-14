Free online AHS workshops offered

Alberta Health Services is holding several Zoom workshops as summer merges into fall, and is inviting individuals to take part.

The workshops are aimed at helping Albertans make positive adjustments to their lifestyle as part of the Alberta Healthy Living Program. The goal of the workshops is to promote healthy living and give easy access to helpful information on a wide range of topics.

Lead by AHS professionals, the workshops allow group discussions and provide support for participants. Best of all it’s free of charge.

Upcoming Zoom workshops include:

Nutrition: The 4 P’s of Meal Planning Learn tips on how to put your nutrition knowledge into practice with the 4 P’s: Plan, Purchase, Prepare and Pack. Aug. 25 and Sept. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Heart Wise Learn about high blood pressure, cholesterol and heart healthy nutrition.

Aug. 26, Sept. 2, 9 and 16 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sept. 13, 20, 27 and Oct. 4 from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Sept. 22, 29, Oct. 6 and 13 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Minding Stress Discover ways to effectively reduce and manage stress in daily life, learn about the hidden costs of stress and explore causes. Sept. 9 and 16 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Sleep Well Discover tips to help you sleep better, reasons why you may have trouble falling asleep, and the important link between quality sleep and good health. Sept. 27 from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Registration for workshops is required as dates and times may change. . For more information and to register to attend, please call the Alberta Healthy Living Program at 1-877-314-6997.