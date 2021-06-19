Garbage pick up on hold in Delia

Article content

I hope everyone has had a good week, during the rain. The moisture has been very needed and I think I can speak on behalf of all the farmers when I say that we are all very grateful. The hayfields are thriving with the mix of moisture and sunlight and we are hopeful for a good crop year.

Starting on June 15 there will be no garbage pickup service for the remainder of June 2021. There will be a garbage bin for residents only which will be located in the Public Works yard available during the day, Monday to Thursday. For anyone who may have mobility issues please call the Village Office to make any necessary arrangements. Just leave your name, number, and address.

The Delia and District Senior Citizens will be holding their Annual General Meeting on July 15, at 10:00 a.m. at the Delia Drop-In Centre. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend!

The Highland Market has changed their store hours for the summer. They are now-