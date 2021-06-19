Garbage pick up on hold in Delia
I hope everyone has had a good week, during the rain. The moisture has been very needed and I think I can speak on behalf of all the farmers when I say that we are all very grateful. The hayfields are thriving with the mix of moisture and sunlight and we are hopeful for a good crop year.
Starting on June 15 there will be no garbage pickup service for the remainder of June 2021. There will be a garbage bin for residents only which will be located in the Public Works yard available during the day, Monday to Thursday. For anyone who may have mobility issues please call the Village Office to make any necessary arrangements. Just leave your name, number, and address.
The Delia and District Senior Citizens will be holding their Annual General Meeting on July 15, at 10:00 a.m. at the Delia Drop-In Centre. Everyone is welcome and encouraged to attend!
The Highland Market has changed their store hours for the summer. They are now-
Monday-Thursday: 10 am to 6 pm
Friday: 10 am to 7 pm
Saturday: 11 am to 5 pm
Delia School had next year’s kindergarteners come in for a practice day and we are so excited to welcome their bright smiles into our school next year!
Our junior high students at Delia School were put on a task to write or find jokes and they stuck the joke to the Delia Post Office door. The joke brought lots of laughter to the members of our community so I figured I would share it with you “A blind lady decided to go skydiving, turns out she had a great time however her guide dog was terrified”.
I hope you can all have a wonderful week and always make sure to find one thing that makes you thankful each day! Until next week!