Government lays out plan for easing restrictions

Article content

The Government of Alberta laid out a plan for the easing of province wide health measures on Jan. 29.

They announced late Friday that there were four benchmarks to be met, which would lead to each level of easement, directly corresponding to the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19.

The hospitalization benchmarks are:

Step 1 – 600 and declining

Step 2 – 450 and declining

Step 3 – 300 and declining

Step 4 – 150 and declining

The government noted that Alberta would move to Step 1 on Feb. 8 as hospitalization rates are dipping below 600.

If after three weeks from that date the numbers are in range for the next benchmark, decisions will be made regarding moving to Step 2, with evaluations every three weeks.

“This roadmap sets out a clear path for when and how Albertans will see some easing of heath measures,” said Premier Jason Kenney.

“By outlining the benchmarks we must achieve to see more reopening’s, we are offering hope and a path forward. But we have to proceed with caution.”