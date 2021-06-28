Group gets community feedback

Article content

The Main Street revitalization process is moving ahead and 818 Studio Ltd. was in Hanna June 16 and 23 to attend the Farmers Market at the Hanna Curling Rink to get residents feedback on their concepts.

The group presented the concepts to see which were preferred, as well as if there were specific elements from any of the concepts that they would like to see implemented.

Jennifer Koppe, a designed for 818 Studio Ltd. said that there were also opportunities for residents to identify preferred furniture options, planting palette and pedestrian safety elements.

Signage and wayfinding plans were also included for feedback purposes.

“We have had lots of insightful feedback already,” Koppe said.

She said the goal behind the open houses was to get residents and business owners viewpoints “so that the final plan taken to Council strongly reflects the community’s identity.”

Anyone looking for more information on the project, or that saw the designs but didn’t have a chance to provide feedback can contact Koppe at jen@818studio.ca.