Article content

Two sisters are looking to rid communities across Alberta of masks. Alyssa Kusalik of Lethbridge and her sister Candice Anderson of Vermillion are looking to kick start a movement across the province to get residents to clean up their communities one mask at a time on March 28.

Kusalik posted on social media that she was annoyed about the number of masks she was finding while going on walks with her children. She noted that in a week, within a five-block walks she had picked up 87 disposable masks.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Group hoping to hold Alberta wide cleanup Back to video

She decided to enlist the help of her husband Dave, her dad Dennis Traber and his wife Delilah, and their friend Will Woods to do a mask/garbage clean up.

Three hours later they had picked p more than 1,200 masks and had five large garbage bags of garbage.

This got the group to thinking and they decided to create an Alberta-wide imitative.

“We would like to see communities big and small join in on this endeavour,” Anderson explained.