The Hanna RCMP, along with representatives from the Southern Alberta District Management will be holding a Hanna Detachment Community Engagement/Town Hall on Sept. 21 at 7 p.m. at the Hanna Community Center.

Sgt. Trent Sperlie noted that the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit will have representatives as guest speakers present at the event to help residents gain some insight into their accomplishments concerning rural property crime, as well as the invaluable assistance they have provided directly to the Hanna detachment area.

Hanna Detachment holding Town Hall

Sperlie noted the event is open to anyone within the detachment area and is a forum to come to the RCMP with their ideas of how to enhance their service delivery to the communities they serve.

“Come and provide your ideas on how you se our service delivery and what you would like to see in the future,” Sperlie said.