Article content

People should avoid going to the courthouse in Hanna unless they absolutely need to be there.

Many of those who have upcoming Court dates in Hanna have options to appear remotely.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hanna Law Courts Urge COVID-19 Caution Back to video

Although case counts of the novel coronavirus have decreased over the past month in Alberta, the smaller size of Hanna’s courthouse means that there are significant risks of transmission if too many people are there at one time. Since September, all docket matters in Hanna have been dealt with remotely by calling the base court in Drumheller. Only criminal matters set for trial on the fourth Wednesday of each month require in-person attendance at the courthouse.

“Every month on the day set for trials, Hanna’s courthouse fills up with people who are actually there for docket appearances,” Provincial Court of Alberta Calgary and Regional Assistant Chief Judge Joanne Durant said. “If people have a criminal matter coming up in Hanna court that is not set for trial, they are asked to contact the Advanced Duty Counsel Program. If they have a Civil, Family or Traffic matter in Hanna, they are asked to call or email the Drumheller court prior to the court date for instructions on how to appear.”

The Provincial Court of Alberta is the busiest court system in Alberta, with more than 95 per cent of all court matters in the province beginning and ending with the provincial court. This means that the courthouses have historically had the highest rate of foot traffic, and face the largest chance of being disrupted by a coronavirus outbreak.