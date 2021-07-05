The Hanna Library Board is looking for a new Director after Carley Angelstad announced she will be moving on from her role at the end of July.

Angelstad has accepted a role at the Chinook Arch Regional Library in Lethbridge.

Hanna Library Board Seeks New Director

“I have loved my time at the Hanna Library and am sad to be leaving,” Angelstad said.

“While COVID made for some challenges in meeting and serving the community, I’m proud that the library was flexible and adapted to curb side services and outreach.”

“It’s great that the library is now open to the public again! It was wonderful getting to connect with members of the community and help them find materials to entertain and educate during this past year,” Angelstad said.

“Hanna is a very special community.”

The Board is putting out a call for applications for the position.

The successful candidate will need a high school diploma, with a post-secondary degree preferred.

Leadership ability and high emotional intelligence are key, with experience in a supervisory rose an asset.

For more information on the role visit https://www.hannalibrary.ca/About-Us/Employment-Volunteering

To apply forward your cover letter and resume to Melanie Jensen at mjensen@hanna.ca