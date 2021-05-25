Hanna RCMP issue warning on Refund Scam

Article content

Another scam is going around where the suspect contacts the potential victim through email about a refund. In the most recent case, the targeted victim was told they had an Amazon refund in the amount of $718.00. The email provides a phone number that the victim is to call. When calling the number the suspect confirms there is a refund owing and then requests account information to make the deposit. The suspect them makes a deposit into the victim’s account greater than the quoted refund and requests they send the extra back as they “accidentally” deposited too much. In this case they deposited $4718.00 and then requested $4000.00 be sent back.

In this case the scam was caught before money was lost. However, if it had not been caught, the victim would have been out $4000.00.

If someone contacts you asking for any financial information, never give it until you have had time to verify who the person is and that the transaction is legitimate. Talk to family, the bank or the local detachment. If anyone ever pressures you to make a transaction quickly before verifying, it is a scam.