Hanna RCMP looking for missing person

UPDATE: Crystal Luider has been located safe.

On May 21, Hanna RCMP received a report that Crystal Luider age 34 had gone missing. Crystal was last seen at 5:43 pm leaving the Hanna Health Centre.

Crystal is described as;

Caucasian

Hair: Blonde

Eyes: Blue

Height: 5”5’

Weight: 167 Pounds

Last seen wearing a hospital gown

If you have any information on Crysal’s Whereabouts you are asked to contact the Hanna RCMP at 403-854-3391 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.