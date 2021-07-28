Hardgrass Bronc Match a go for July 31
Article content
The Hardgrass Bronc Match is making a return to Pollockville come July 31, anticipating some of the world’s best saddle bronc riders to come out and compete on that Saturday.
Advertisement
Article content
Some big saddle bronc names will be competing in the event, including two-time world champion Zeke Thurston, Dawson Hay, and Kolby Wanchuk.
Hardgrass Bronc Match a go for July 31 Back to video
Chad Besplug of Alpha Bull, one of the main organizers of the Hardgrass Bronc Match, said this year is returning the same professional event that has been hosted in years past.
“It’s done in the same format as professional bull riding. It’s 30 bronc riders in the long round, and 10 in the short round,” said Besplug.
“It’s the biggest (bronc match) in the world. The level of competition has been the best I’ve seen in Canada,” he said.
Normally the event gets competitors from both Canada and the United States, but with current border restrictions in place, the Hardgrass Bronc Match isn’t expecting as much American respresentation.
Still, Besplug said it wouldn’t take away from the show, as Canada has some of the best bronc riders in the world.
“It’s normally somewhere around 40 per cent of American (competitors), but at the same time Canada actually probably has some of the best bronc riders in the world right now,” said Besplug.
The main event starts at 7 p.m. on July 31, but plenty of other things are happening throughout the weekend as well.
The Ranch Rodeo kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 30, featuring six teams of four that will be competing in doctoring, branding, sorting, and wild cow milking events.
The Prairie Oyster Cookoff starts at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday with six teams competing, a calcutta auction starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday just an hour before the bronc matches, and a trade show will be running throughout Friday and Saturday at the Pollockville Curling Rink.
Advertisement
Article content
Hanna-based band Five of Diamonds are also making a return, bringing live music on both Friday and Saturday night.
Beer gardens open at 2 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday as well.
Besplug said he’s heard excitement about the event from both competitors and spectators.
“It’s one of the first professional rodeo events back in Canada since things have reopened, so I expect a really big turnout,” said Besplug.
“Online there is chatter, and people are very excited. Expect a big crowd this year,” he said.
General admission for the Hardgrass Bronc Match is $40, and tickets are on sale now at hardgrassbroncmatch.ca.