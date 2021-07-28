The Hardgrass Bronc Match is making a return to Pollockville come July 31, anticipating some of the world’s best saddle bronc riders to come out and compete on that Saturday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Some big saddle bronc names will be competing in the event, including two-time world champion Zeke Thurston, Dawson Hay, and Kolby Wanchuk.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Hardgrass Bronc Match a go for July 31 Back to video

Chad Besplug of Alpha Bull, one of the main organizers of the Hardgrass Bronc Match, said this year is returning the same professional event that has been hosted in years past.

“It’s done in the same format as professional bull riding. It’s 30 bronc riders in the long round, and 10 in the short round,” said Besplug.

“It’s the biggest (bronc match) in the world. The level of competition has been the best I’ve seen in Canada,” he said.

Normally the event gets competitors from both Canada and the United States, but with current border restrictions in place, the Hardgrass Bronc Match isn’t expecting as much American respresentation.

Still, Besplug said it wouldn’t take away from the show, as Canada has some of the best bronc riders in the world.

“It’s normally somewhere around 40 per cent of American (competitors), but at the same time Canada actually probably has some of the best bronc riders in the world right now,” said Besplug.

The main event starts at 7 p.m. on July 31, but plenty of other things are happening throughout the weekend as well.

The Ranch Rodeo kicks off at 4 p.m. on Friday, July 30, featuring six teams of four that will be competing in doctoring, branding, sorting, and wild cow milking events.

The Prairie Oyster Cookoff starts at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday with six teams competing, a calcutta auction starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday just an hour before the bronc matches, and a trade show will be running throughout Friday and Saturday at the Pollockville Curling Rink.