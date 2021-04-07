HFCSS looking to determine local impact of COVID-19

Article content

The Town of Hanna Family and Community Support Services is looking to get data on the impact of COVID-19 on the community.

“While there are many assumptions regarding the impact upon physical and mental health, it was determined that the best way to approach the issue was to obtain factual data as to what was actually occurring – rather than assumptions,” explained Director of Community Services Gwen Snell.

She said that FCSS groups across Alberta were curious about the impact in their own communities, so they came up with a survey. In Hanna, she said, the survey has three local topics for feedback, to ensure it fits the region.

The survey has four key topics they wish to gain more insight into; COVID-9 wellness, transportation, seniors services and Hanna Wellness Network Initiatives and Live the Lifestyle initiatives.

The multi-option survey is intended to produce a report that reflects community concerns and has statistics that are relevant to COVID-19 and the community.