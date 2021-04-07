HFCSS looking to determine local impact of COVID-19
The Town of Hanna Family and Community Support Services is looking to get data on the impact of COVID-19 on the community.
“While there are many assumptions regarding the impact upon physical and mental health, it was determined that the best way to approach the issue was to obtain factual data as to what was actually occurring – rather than assumptions,” explained Director of Community Services Gwen Snell.
She said that FCSS groups across Alberta were curious about the impact in their own communities, so they came up with a survey. In Hanna, she said, the survey has three local topics for feedback, to ensure it fits the region.
The survey has four key topics they wish to gain more insight into; COVID-9 wellness, transportation, seniors services and Hanna Wellness Network Initiatives and Live the Lifestyle initiatives.
The multi-option survey is intended to produce a report that reflects community concerns and has statistics that are relevant to COVID-19 and the community.
“Our goal is to have a rate of return that is between 15 and 20% of the community,” Snell said.
While they are focused on Hanna, Snell said that’s not the only criteria for answering the survey.
“When we define our community – we are looking at people who are involved in Hanna – those you live work and play here. So, while we are looking at Hanna and the immediate area, we recognize that many people from close communities consider Hanna their local support center – such as Craigmyle or Endiang residents,” she explained.
“If you consider Hanna home and you utilize the supports and services, please take part in the survey!”
Snell said the survey should take 10-15 minutes to fill out, and is available at the Town Office, as well as other locations such as the Hanna Learning Centre and the Abby. She said some residents will get direct phone calls, and town employees can also help anyone needing assistance with completing the survey, which can also be found online at hanna.ca/covidimpact