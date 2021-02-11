Kitty Squats…
Studies suggest that just over half of the cats in Canada are overweight or obese, which impacts their quality of life, making it harder for them to enjoy playtime and exploration, and, like people, animals can face health consequences from excess weight.
As little as 0.907kg. of excess body weight can put cats at an up to three times increased risk for development of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, joint injuries, urinary tract disease and overall lower immune system function.
Physical exercise is important for cats of all ages. Like with people, cats who get regular exercise are generally happier and healthier both physically and emotionally.
Why is regular exercise important for cats?
Regular exercise maintains joint range of motion and is particularly important as cats age and develop arthritis. Cats with arthritis will be stiff or lame when they get up, but this improves as they move around.
When cats don’t get enough exercise, they can turn to disruptive actions like hyperactivity at night, scratching at unwanted surfaces or play aggression.
Working out as a Team – Meow-maste!
We all need exercise for our physical and mental health. So, while you’re planning your own exercise regimen, why not create some cat workouts?
And as many of you are now working from home, why not get into a workout routine with your cat! What? Cats aren’t known for their ability to follow orders, so it may seem unusual to have a workout with your cat.
However, here are a few ideas to get you started:
- Many cats consider wands and laser toys as their favourite playthings. There’s one catch though… the human has to be at the other end of the toy! One idea would be running through your house with your cat chasing you with the wand or laser is great exercise. Doing this just once a day, for five minutes to start, is an awesome exercise routine for both you and kitty.
- Doing some floor exercises? Why not use your cat as a dumbbell or a medicine ball.
- Consider adding a cat tower to your home. Some models come equipped with platforms of various heights, scratching posts, dangly toys and tunnels. It’s an all-in-one kitty cat playground that encourages cat workouts in the form of healthy jumping, stretching and climbing.
- You can also add exercise into your cat’s routine by providing opportunities for cats to work or hunt for their meals. You can do this with food-dispensing toys or by hiding treats around your house, on cat trees or in boxes for your cat to hunt and find.
- Some cats do well on a harness and leash and enjoy the great outdoors. Taking your cat for walks (or your cat taking you for a walk) can be a fun experience to share with kitty. If you’re going to explore the outdoors, make sure your cat is micro-chipped and has identification tags.
Warning…
When choosing toys, pick ones that won’t fall apart and cause choking or end up in your feline’s stomach. Avoid yarn, elastic cords, strings, threads, bells or other small pieces that can come off or be chewed off.
Never let your cat use hanging toys when you’re not there, as they can be a strangulation risk. And avoid cheap catnip toys due to the possibility of mold issues.
And last, but not least… if your cat has been inactive for some time and/or is overweight, it’s a good idea to talk with your vet before beginning to increase the amount of exercise your cat is getting.
