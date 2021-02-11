Kitty Squats…

Article content

Studies suggest that just over half of the cats in Canada are overweight or obese, which impacts their quality of life, making it harder for them to enjoy playtime and exploration, and, like people, animals can face health consequences from excess weight.

As little as 0.907kg. of excess body weight can put cats at an up to three times increased risk for development of diabetes, heart disease, arthritis, joint injuries, urinary tract disease and overall lower immune system function.

Physical exercise is important for cats of all ages. Like with people, cats who get regular exercise are generally happier and healthier both physically and emotionally.

Why is regular exercise important for cats?

Regular exercise maintains joint range of motion and is particularly important as cats age and develop arthritis. Cats with arthritis will be stiff or lame when they get up, but this improves as they move around.