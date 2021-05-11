Kurek receives COVID-19 vaccine

Article content

Battle River—Crowfoot Member of Parliament, Damien Kurek, received his first COVID-19 vaccine dose this past week.

“Like many Canadians, I have been waiting patiently for the eligibility to get my jab. As soon as that was expanded by the Government of Alberta, I signed up,” MP Kurek stated in response to getting his vaccine.

He went on to thank health care workers, “Thank you to all healthcare and front-line workers across Alberta and Canada who have been working so diligently over the course of the pandemic, and a special thanks to Darren and Gayleen and the Guardian Pharmacy staff that administered the dose with professionalism.”

Canadians are tired of COVID-19: from the restrictions and health measures that have affected all of us, to the devastating economic impacts that have been faced, to how this virus has

“While vaccines are not, nor should they be, mandatory, they are an important tool that will help Canada move forward and get back to normal,” said Kurek.