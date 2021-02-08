Library offers Writer's Workshop

Article content
The Hanna Municipal Library will be offering a Writer’s Workshop for students in grades 1-9 during the week off school in February.
The workshop will be split into two groups, one for students in Grades 1-5 and another for students in Grades 6-9.
The meetings will be offered on Zoom with the first on Feb. 18 for the Grades 1-5 students from 1 to 1:45 p.m. and the second for the older students on Feb. 19 from 1 to 1:45 p.m.
There are a limited amount of spots for the two sessions so contact the library at 403-854-3865 to sign up by Feb. 16.
New at the Library
I Follow You by Peter James – a spine-tingling thriller of obsession. (adult fiction)
Nick and Nack See the Stars – Nick and his robot pal, Nack, love to build things. (level reader)
The Surprising Power of a Good Dumpling by Wai Chim – an authentic novel about growing up in an Asian immigrant family with a mother who is suffering from a debilitating mental illness. (youth fiction)
The Midnight Library by Matt Haig – between life and death there is a library. (adult fiction)