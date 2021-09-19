This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Share this Story: Businesses divided over Restrictions Exemption Program

Businesses divided over Restrictions Exemption Program Photo by DADO RUVIC / REUTERS

Article content The Alberta Government introduced new public health measures on Sept. 15, after declaring a state of public health emergency, introducing new restrictions on restaurants, indoor gatherings, weddings and funerals, retail, entertainment venues, and indoor sport and fitness beginning Sept. 20.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Businesses or event organizers have the option of adhering to the new health measures or implement a program for checking patrons for government-issued proof of vaccination or recent negative privately purchased COVID-19 tests. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Businesses divided over Restrictions Exemption Program Back to video “We are taking necessary and critical steps to prevent our health system from being overwhelmed and once again slow the spread of COVID-19 in Alberta,” said Premier Jason Kenney on Sept. 15. “These steps are not easy for anyone, but with COVID-19 hospitalizations continuing to rise, particularly amongst the unvaccinated, we have no choice but to implement the proof of vaccination measures and temporary restrictions. We have overcome past COVID-19 waves and we will once again. I strongly urge anyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so immediately. Please protect yourself, your loved ones and your community.” If restaurants choose not to have a vaccination checking programs they will only be allowed to have outdoor dining, with a maximum of six individuals per table. Additionally liquor sales and consumption will be restricted to 10 p.m. for sales and 11 p.m. for consumption. Other retail, entertainment and recreational facilities such as indoor venues, libraries, conferences, rental spaces, concerts, nightclubs, casinos, will have their attendance limited to one-third fire code capacity and attendees are only permitted to attend with their household or two close contacts for those living alone, unless they are approved for the Restrictions Exemption Program.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The program, which will begin Sept. 20, will have vaccine-eligible individuals will be required to provide government-issued proof of immunization or a negative privately paid COVID-19 test from within the previous 72 hours to access a variety of participating social, recreational and discretionary events and businesses throughout the province. To enter certain spaces individuals who have been vaccinated will be required to show their proof of vaccination or recent negative test results. As long as businesses are serving only people who have either one they can run their business as usual. Local Hanna businesses have fallen in different sides of the issue already, as COVID-19 has proven to be a contentious issue across the province.

Paulannna’s Baking issued notice on Sept. 16 that they would be moving to take-out services only. In a release on Facebook Annie Davies noted that she and her staff did not “have the right to discriminate against anyone and everyone who has supported me throughout past year!” “I will be closing dine in so we are not forced to the level of discrimination,” Davies added. The Canada Grey Restaurant and Pub however have elected to take part in the program. “We hope to see you soon but please note we will be respectfully asking for proof of vaccination (immunization card or photo of vaccine documents) inside our establishment as per government guidelines. We also ask that guests wear their masks when not seated,” they informed patrons via their Facebook page.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content “We know these are trying times with differing opinions, but these are the rules and we kindly ask for your understanding with our staff and with each other. Our goal is to provide excellent service and do our part to help keep everyone safe and healthy.” Starting Sept. 19 Albertans were able to get their proof of vaccination on convenient card-sized printouts through My Health Records. “We continue to make it easier for Albertans to securely access their health information, including immunization records, in the palm of their hand any time and anywhere through MyHealth Records,” said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro. “More Albertans are signing up for this tool every day to access their health information, and if you haven’t done so already, I encourage you to sign up now.” The government is also working on making proof of vaccination available through a QR code, which would be an easier, faster and more secure way to share immunization records when needed, and is expected to roll out the QR Codes in the coming weeks. Albertans who need support can contact the MyHealth Records support line at 1-844-401-4016from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday, and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The Proof of Vaccination FAQ on alberta.ca answers common questions about getting an immunization record.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Hanna