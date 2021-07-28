Byemoor parade fast approaching
Byemoor hosted a senior’s slo-pitch tournament on July 24-25 with eight teams participating. The winning team was from Red Deer and second place went to a Camrose team. Some of the Endmoor locals played on the Castor team. Byemoor was filled with holiday trailers for the weekend as many teams camped near the diamonds.
The Church at Endiang will be holding its next service on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Tateson ranch. It will be a campfire service followed by a wiener roast. All are welcome to attend this summer service.
Regular services for the Church at Endiang will resume in September on the first and third Sunday evenings. The fall services will likely be in the Endiang Community Hall again, but watch for details closer to the date.
A bridal shower is planned for Shayla Schilling, bride-elect of Todd Starling on Saturday, August 7 at 11 a.m. at the Halkirk Community Hall.
We welcome Glen Butterfield and Penny Lockhart of Williams Lake, B.C. to the Endiang community. They have purchased the acreage formerly owned by Bernice Zeimer and have begun renovations on the home there. We hope you enjoy your new location, Glen and Penny.
The Byemoor parade is fast approaching on Aug. 21 and now is the time to be thinking of your parade entries. We invite neighbouring communities, businesses, owners of classic cars, trucks and tractors, families, children, community organizations, mounted horse riders and anyone interested to participate with an entry. Parade theme this year is “Come Together.” It is time to celebrate summer and make this the best parade ever.
It you haven’t entered your ball team in the Byemoor Slo-Pitch Tournament on Aug. 20-22 yet, now is the time. Submit your entries to Raelynn Knowles at j.r.knowles@hotmail.com or call or text 403-741-6375.
Congratulations to a former Endiang resident John Kisser who celebrated his 90th birthday on July 19. The Kisser family lived where the Woelk family used to live. Best wishes for many more happy birthdays, John.
Keep in mind the 100th Anniversary celebration for St. Peter’s Lutheran Church at Scapa is on Saturday, Aug. 7. The centennial service is at 2 p.m. followed by lunch, refreshments and fellowship. A 100-year history book will also be available that day. The celebration is open to all.
Happy Birthday wishes are sent to Art Gutsche celebrating his 91st birthday on Aug. 1 and to Margaret Jones celebrating her 86th birthday on Aug. 3.
Humour for the day —
“Give a man a fish, he eats for a day. Teach a woman to garden, and the whole neighbourhood gets zucchini.”
“Last night, my wife asked me if I’d seen the dog bowl. I said, “I didn’t know he could.”