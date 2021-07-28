Byemoor hosted a senior’s slo-pitch tournament on July 24-25 with eight teams participating. The winning team was from Red Deer and second place went to a Camrose team. Some of the Endmoor locals played on the Castor team. Byemoor was filled with holiday trailers for the weekend as many teams camped near the diamonds.

The Church at Endiang will be holding its next service on Sunday, Aug. 1 at 6 p.m. at the Tateson ranch. It will be a campfire service followed by a wiener roast. All are welcome to attend this summer service.

Byemoor parade fast approaching

Regular services for the Church at Endiang will resume in September on the first and third Sunday evenings. The fall services will likely be in the Endiang Community Hall again, but watch for details closer to the date.

A bridal shower is planned for Shayla Schilling, bride-elect of Todd Starling on Saturday, August 7 at 11 a.m. at the Halkirk Community Hall.

We welcome Glen Butterfield and Penny Lockhart of Williams Lake, B.C. to the Endiang community. They have purchased the acreage formerly owned by Bernice Zeimer and have begun renovations on the home there. We hope you enjoy your new location, Glen and Penny.

The Byemoor parade is fast approaching on Aug. 21 and now is the time to be thinking of your parade entries. We invite neighbouring communities, businesses, owners of classic cars, trucks and tractors, families, children, community organizations, mounted horse riders and anyone interested to participate with an entry. Parade theme this year is “Come Together.” It is time to celebrate summer and make this the best parade ever.

It you haven’t entered your ball team in the Byemoor Slo-Pitch Tournament on Aug. 20-22 yet, now is the time. Submit your entries to Raelynn Knowles at j.r.knowles@hotmail.com or call or text 403-741-6375.