“Even if you’re not a business, we’re open to anybody,” said office manager Brandy Burt.

The event is open to all, chamber members and non-members alike. You can sign up for the best ball tournament, or just swing by after for the roast beef dinner prepared by the team at the golf course.

Get ready for the Chamber’s best ball tournament and supper

This year’s best ball golf tournament hosted by the Hanna & District Chamber of Commerce is less than two weeks away, and the registration deadline is even sooner.

It’s a social golf extravaganza for the whole town, and it’s only a couple of weeks away.

“Anybody’s welcome in our community. So if you’re a golfer and just want to join a tournament that maybe isn’t a big, huge, tournament […] just enjoy the tournament and get out and do something with some friends.”

Both individuals and teams are welcome to enter. Entrants can expect hole prizes, and “surprises” as well.

“We don’t limit to just nine teams,” she added.

“We just end up doubling up on holes, and it still moves quite quickly.”

There’s a charitable 50/50 at the festivities. This year, it will benefit the Hanna SPCA.

“There’s a need for some funds because they haven’t been able to do some of their regular fundraisers because of COVID.”

The event is not really a fundraiser for the chamber, it’s intended more to help facilitate networking amongst members and as a chance for the community as a whole to get together and celebrate the summer.

“This is a great opportunity to find out what is the chamber doing right now, what are some of the projects we’re working on,” Burt said.

“It’s networking, but not right-in-your-face pushing stuff all the time.”

It’s not the only networking opportunity that chamber members can expect coming up. Hanna’s chamber of commerce is operated by a dedicated group of volunteers working to build and maintain a healthy local economy.

“We’re also preparing for a political forum in September,” she added.

“That is another initiative that we are in the process of working on and trying to get some dates set with the Town of Hanna. They’re working hard with us trying to get that set up.”