Get ready for the long weekend drag races

The Hanna Cruisers Car Club’s drag races return to the airport for three days over the July 31-August 2 weekend.

“It’s a very racer-friendly, family-friendly event,” said club vice-president Rich Golby.

“It’s a lot more fun to put on than just a basic car show.”

The club might be having fun putting on races, but as it turns out, they’re pretty good at it too. The event’s grown significantly since their first races at the airport in 2008.

“At most heads-up events in the province, you can expect car counts to be probably thirty to forty, and we tend to see eighty-plus most of the time,” he added.

“It’s probably the best airport race in Alberta.”

Some of the success he credits to the value of the event: many kinds of cars can race, adult entries are $50 each day, and juniors are $25.

Oh, and it’s a pretty good deal for spectators too: $10 for all three days.

The Hanna event uses a bracket racing format, allowing for a handicap system to make competition a little more exciting.

“The thing about bracket racing is is it’s not the richest car, or the most expensive car, or the fastest car wins,” Golby added.

“It’s the best package that a driver can put together with the best reaction time, and running closest to your dial-in without going under.”

“Anybody can do it. You could have your daily driver and run that in the ‘Sportsman’ category, cut a good light and put a time on it, and you could be the best racer out there if you’re the most consistent.”

There will be a food truck on-site, and another one with treats like mini donuts and ice cream. There are washroom facilities as well.