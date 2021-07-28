Get ready for the long weekend drag races
The Hanna summertime favourite is back.
The Hanna Cruisers Car Club’s drag races return to the airport for three days over the July 31-August 2 weekend.
“It’s a very racer-friendly, family-friendly event,” said club vice-president Rich Golby.
“It’s a lot more fun to put on than just a basic car show.”
The club might be having fun putting on races, but as it turns out, they’re pretty good at it too. The event’s grown significantly since their first races at the airport in 2008.
“At most heads-up events in the province, you can expect car counts to be probably thirty to forty, and we tend to see eighty-plus most of the time,” he added.
“It’s probably the best airport race in Alberta.”
Some of the success he credits to the value of the event: many kinds of cars can race, adult entries are $50 each day, and juniors are $25.
Oh, and it’s a pretty good deal for spectators too: $10 for all three days.
The Hanna event uses a bracket racing format, allowing for a handicap system to make competition a little more exciting.
“The thing about bracket racing is is it’s not the richest car, or the most expensive car, or the fastest car wins,” Golby added.
“It’s the best package that a driver can put together with the best reaction time, and running closest to your dial-in without going under.”
“Anybody can do it. You could have your daily driver and run that in the ‘Sportsman’ category, cut a good light and put a time on it, and you could be the best racer out there if you’re the most consistent.”
There will be a food truck on-site, and another one with treats like mini donuts and ice cream. There are washroom facilities as well.
“I would encourage any locals who want to come out and learn about racing and participate to come out,” he said.
“We’ve had many young kids in the past come out and race for their first time, it’s easy to do. There’s plenty of racers that will help them out with anything they need to know.”
There’s free camping for the racers. Entry is at the beginning of each race day, up until when time trials finish and elimination starts.
“It’s not like in stock car races where there are fights in the pits or something like that,” Golby added with a chuckle.
“We’ve got a good atmosphere, it’s high-quality racing for a value price, and most of the time you end up lining up against a friend of yours in the staging lanes.”
Time trials begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m. on Sunday and Monday. Races begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, and 11 a.m. on Sunday and Monday.
Those looking to find out if their car is allowed to race can check out the rules for both the Sportsman and Pro categories at HannaCruisers.com. There’s also contact information for the organizers.
“If anybody needs any other reference rules on what their car needs done to it, IHRA and NHRA have rulebooks that we try to use as a guideline.”
The following week, look out for the club’s car show as part of the Fall Fair on August 6.
“We used to have a car show out at the drag races, but it’s the next weekend,” Golby said.
“[The night of August 6] there’s a cruise and a drive-in movie at the east end of town, at the Roundup Centre.”