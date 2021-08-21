Article content

The Alberta government announced Aug. 18 that they would be investing over $1.1. million to upgrade the airport runway overlay in Drumheller.

The project, which is designed to support rural infrastructure, is being funded through the Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Horner pleased with infrastructure project Back to video

“It’s great to see Alberta’s government deliver on our promise to make strategic investments in rural communities across the province,” said MLA Nate Horner, Minister of Rural Economic Development.