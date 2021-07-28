RCMP Briefs

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The Hanna RCMP, Red Cliff RCMP Traffic Services, Brooks RCMP Traffic Services, Alberta Sheriffs and Special Areas Officers have been working together this summer construction season to enhance the safety of the highways during high traffic times and enforcing legislation within construction zones.

Recently, a Special Areas PO was working within the construction zone at Hwy 36 and Hwy 570 and handed out 17 violations which included 3 passing violations, 2 distracted driving violations and speeding violations. Four of the speeding violations were greater than 50KPH over the posted speed limit within the construction zone and one of the violations was 75KPH over the posted speed limit within the construction zone. This is extremely dangerous to the workers and we are thankful to Special Areas for their critical assistance with the construction zones.

It was noted that none of the violations were local residents and we would like to thank you for helping keep the construction zones safe for the workers.

Lost/found dog scam

There is a scam continuing to go around where the scammer monitors social media posts of lost animals and will contact the author of the post indicating they found the lost animal. The scammer will then ask for a reward before returning the animal. The scammer will ask for electronic payment only and will refuse to meet.

This is a scam and the scammer doesn’t have the lost animal. They are merely using the emotions of someone who is looking for their lost pet to get them to send money. Do not send the money.