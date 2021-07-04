RCMP warn of high risk offender

In the interest of public safety, Alberta RCMP are issuing the following information and warning in regard to the release of Lorne Wallace Papastesis on the completion of his sentence today, and plans to reside in Edmonton.

Lorne Papastesis, 41, is described as an:

· Indigenous male;

· 178 cm (5’ 10”);

· 66 kg (145 lbs);

· brown hair with brown eyes; and

· has a prosthetic leg.

Papastesis has been convicted of multiple offences including: assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, forcible confinement, carrying a concealed weapon, and possessing a weapon dangerous to the public peace.

Papastesis has severe mental health concerns and often appears in a delusional state. He has been known to conceal weapons in his prosthetic leg and exhibit unpredictable violence towards strangers.

The RCMP is issuing this information and warning after careful deliberation and consideration of all related issues, including privacy concerns, in the belief that it is clearly in the public interest to inform the members of the community of the release of Papastesis. The RCMP believes that there is a risk of significant harm to the health and safety of the public.

The RCMP has made an application to the Courts to have Lorne Papastesis bound by conditions upon his release. These conditions are to assist with his reintegration back into the community and for public safety.

Members of the public are advised that the intent of the process is to enable members of the public to take suitable precautionary measures and not to embark on any form of vigilante action. Anyone believing that a crime has been or is about to be committed is encouraged to call police. If the matter is felt to be of an urgent nature, please call 911 immediately.

This media release along with a photo of Lorne Papastesis is available on the High Risk Offender Website: https://www.alberta.ca/high-risk-offenders.aspx