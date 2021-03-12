Article content

Erik and Joy Bjorn have returned home to Craigmyle after a five day visit to

Colorado Springs where they reunited with family to attend the memorial service for their son, Master Sergeant Evan Bjorn. The Bjorn’s found comfort and solace from the comradeship shown by the large military personal in attendance. They were told, “Your son has given his life for this country and, as his parents, we consider you a part of the Special Forces Unit.” The Bjorns, who followed Covid regulations to the letter, reported a relatively smooth trip out of and back into Canada. They are now part way through their mandatory two week quarantine.

Wishes for a speedy recovery go out to Carol Sergeant who has been hospitalized for almost a month. Her partner, Ray Lowe, reports that he is optimistic that she will be discharged fairly soon.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Senior Wellness Kits available at Delia Library Back to video

The Delia Library has a number of March programs that may interest readers. Although the library is closed to in person visits, it is still working to help the community get the resources they need. Call the library to book a curbside pickup/dropoff during public library hours which are Monday 3:30-5:00 p.m.; Tuesday 4:30-6:30 p.m.; Wednesday 3:30-6:30 p.m.; Thursday 3:30-5:00 p.m. and Sunday 1:00-4:00 p.m. If you are not able to get out and need delivery call the library and they may have a solution for you. Also remember that you can call the library at 364-3777 to find out more information on any of the following activities.