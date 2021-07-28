Slo-pitch tournament coming to Delia

Hello and good week everybody. I hope that you were able to have a wonderful week, filled with productivity or relaxation. Our family finished haying and even though this wasn’t the best season I hope we can all remain thankful and excited for future haying seasons which I am sure will be much better! “Part of being optimistic is keeping one’s head pointed toward the sun, one’s feet moving forward.” -Nelson Mandela.

Delia is having a Mixed Slow Pitch Tournament which will be held on August 6, 7, 8th, 2021. The entry fee will be $200 however the camping is not included in this fee. Camping information can be found on the Village of Delia website or can be booked directly online at https://www.campreservations.ca/campground/delia-diamond-anniversary-campground-201. For a mixed team you must have a minimum of three girls on the field. Family teams are welcome, and you will be guaranteed three games. The first 20 paid teams will be accepted. Dependent on numbers of teams umping may be done by volunteers or teams may be required to self-ump. Full details, rule sheet, and schedule will be provided a week before the tournament. To submit a registration form, eTransfer fees or for questions please call Jeff Rasmussen at @403-820-1721 or email jrasmussen@wellsiteenviromental.com.

Another reminder that the next council meeting will be held on August 10th at 6:30pm. I have come to the understanding that there may be some confusion about recycling in the village. It would be great if you could come to the meeting so that they can answer your questions. Just so that we are all on the same page.

If you have any information, facts, recipes etc, please send them to me at Samantha.Nelson@plrd.ab.ca.

Have a fantastic week, and like always I will update you with more weekly news next week!