LOOKING FOR A FUREVER HOME...

MEET RASCAL!

MEET STARDUST!

MEET ROC!

d.o.b. March 2020 male/neuteredCrazy lovey, this boy is a hugger. He loves to cuddle and needs to be where the people are. He is playful but can play a little rough with people so best he gave a home without young children. He also doesn’t like other cats; he really needs to be the only pet. If you are looking for a constant companion then this is definitely your boy.d.o.b. March 10, 2021 female/spayedPart of a feral colony this pretty girl was unsure of people when she first arrived. She thinks people are okay now. This is an active little girl who will sit on your lap once she has played herself out. She is fine with other cats and enjoys playing with the other kittens however she is just as content to be on her own. She most definitely does not like dogs. This girl had a great personality and would be quite entertaining to have around.d.o.b. March 17, 2021 male/neuteredRoc came in from a feral colony, unlike his brother and sister he loved people right from the start. Super friendly with lots and purrs, so snugly, he is a real sweetheart. Loves other cats and is great with children he would fit right in to any home.

MEET PIXIE!

d.o.b. March 17, 2021 female/spayed

This sweet girl came in from a feral colony with her two brothers. She was hilariously fierce when she first arrived. Now she purrs as soon as you pick her up. Friendly and playful she is great with other cats and people, not too sure of dogs. She will quickly steal your heart.

MEET DRAGON!

d.o.b. March 17, 2021 male/neutered Coming in from a feral colony this little boy was very suspicious of people. It took some time for him to accept being handled but now he is quite loving. Great with other cats and people he would be a wonderful addition to your home.

MEET SUSIE Q!

d.o.b. 2015 Female/spayed

After spending most of her life as a barn cat and having numerous litters of kittens she came into our care. Such a sweet and quiet girl, she spends the majority of her time contentedly cuddled up in her bed. She has retired from farm life and would be very happy to be a housecat now. She is fine with all cats but is easily intimidated by the adult ones. She does not have any issue with dogs.

MEET RACHEL!

d.o.b. March 20, 2020 female/spayed

This girl is very playful with a real love for splashing in the water. She is friendly and super lovey. She doesn’t get along with most cats, preferring to have her people all to herself. She will be an awesome little cat for some lucky person/people.

MEET KENDRA!

d.o.b. 2016 Female/Spayed

This sweet, quiet, big girl came to us when her person passed away. Very shy at first she has come a long way, even demanding pets at times. She is good with dogs and other cats. A quiet home would suit her best.