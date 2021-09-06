Looking for Stars of Alberta

Albertans looking to nominate their friends for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards to recognize exceptional volunteers can up until Sept. 15 when the deadline for submissions ends.

“Alberta is proud to have the highest volunteer rates across Canada, and our volunteers support the needs of our neighbours and communities in countless ways,” said Minister of Culture Ron Orr.

“Volunteers are helping drive Alberta’s economic recovery, and they are helping revitalize our communities.”