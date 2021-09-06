Looking for Stars of Alberta
Albertans looking to nominate their friends for the Stars of Alberta Volunteer Awards to recognize exceptional volunteers can up until Sept. 15 when the deadline for submissions ends.
“Alberta is proud to have the highest volunteer rates across Canada, and our volunteers support the needs of our neighbours and communities in countless ways,” said Minister of Culture Ron Orr.
“Volunteers are helping drive Alberta’s economic recovery, and they are helping revitalize our communities.”
“Please support our extraordinary volunteers and their transformative work by nominating them for a Stars of Alberta Volunteer Award.”
The Stars of Alberta Volunteer awards pay tribute to volunteers who help make a difference in the lives of Albertans through their time and skills.
Two awards are given out in each category; youth, adult and senior.
An additional Breaking Barriers category recognizes volunteers who are working to create more diverse and inclusive communities. Three awards are presented in the category to individuals who are addressing racism, advocating for 2SLGBTQ+ inclusion and fighting gender discrimination in their communities.
The awards are celebrated annually on or around International Volunteer Day on Dec. 5. Since it began in 2000 136 volunteers from across the province have been honoured.
To nominate someone or for more information visit www.alberta.ca/stars-of-alberta-volunteer-awards.aspx