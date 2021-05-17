May Long Weekend Kicks off Another Busy Camping Season in the Special Areas

Special Areas Parks is looking forward to another very busy camping season. After seeing unprecedented demand and visitors in 2020, Special Areas is expecting another very busy summer.

“We welcomed more visitors than ever before in 2020, and we are expecting to see the same high demand for camping this year,” said Parks Supervisor John Armstrong.

“People are looking for ways to get outside and enjoy local recreation opportunities.”

“We have made changes to how parks will operate to help make everyone’s camping experience as enjoyable as possible while still respecting the public health restrictions and campground rules.”

All Special Areas municipal campgrounds are operating on a first-come, first-serve basis, except for group camping at Prairie Oasis Park. Group camping reservations were accepted from April 7 until May 12 for the Bullpound Loop and Camp Kitchen group sites; however, group camping reservations will only proceed if provincial public health restrictions allow. Gooseberry Lake and Little Fish Lake Provincial Parks are being operated by the Special Areas for the 2021 season. Reservations for campsites at Gooseberry Lake can be made online at https://reserve.albertaparks.ca/.