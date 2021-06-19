McCarty market raises money for hospital

Article content

The Market at McCarty’s received a wonderful response and had a very successful day on Saturday, June 12. The vintage farmstead was well-maintained and restored and with its high vantage point afforded a view for miles around. Folks enjoyed the beautiful day wandering about and checking out the 20 vendors scattered throughout the many buildings and around the yard on the former McCarty ranch. It was like a stroll through yester-year.

The Spring Market was a unique shopping experience and the admission fee and live auction raised many dollars for the Stettler Hospice Society.

Hats go off to the organizers on a job well done.

Congratulations to Christopher and Kari Lynn Tucker who were married on Saturday, June 5 in an outdoor wedding near the Red Deer River. The remainder of the celebration was held nearby on the farm of the bride’s parents in the Cappon area.

A tornado that ripped through the farm yard that day added a little excitement that made the day one no one will forget. A holiday trailer was flipped on its roof and two granaries were sent flying with one landing on top of a truck with a woman inside. She sustained injuries but luckily there were no fatalities.