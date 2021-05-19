Meet Some of The Cats For Adoption at the Hanna S.P.C.A.

Article content

The Hanna S.P.C.A. is dedicated to matching our cats with their perfect homes and educating the public on feline welfare in Hanna and surrounding area. We have an unwavering commitment to caring for and finding the best adoptive homes for our cats.

All of our cats are micro-chipped, vaccinated, as well as spayed/neutered. Regardless of how a cat comes to us, while in our care they receive food, shelter, daily handling and attention, as well as vet care when needed.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Meet Some of The Cats For Adoption at the Hanna S.P.C.A. Back to video

Thank you for opening your heart to a cat or kittens in need of a forever home! Our adoptable felines are socialized cats or kittens. Each has their own unique story.

This week we want to introduce two kittens looking for their furever family.

MEET HUNTER!

D.O.B. March 05, 2021 Male/neutered. Odd man out, this little tabby came in with his black panther brothers. A busy and loving boy this sweetheart would do very well in a home with children and/or other cats.

MEET N’LIX

D.O.B. March 05, 2021 Male/neutered. With 5 brothers this black panther does like to get his share of attention. Good with children and other cats he would do well in any home.

To adopt a cat, you will meet with an adoption representative to discuss your interest in adopting and, upon approval of your application; an adoption contract will be signed by both you and the Hanna S.P.C.A.