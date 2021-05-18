Message from the Mayor

Article content

As Council prepares to pass their final Budget and Tax Rate Bylaw, I am pleased to say that over the first three years of our four-year term, Council has decreased the Municipal Tax generated in each of the three years.

2018 – $2,877,924

2019 – $2,873,373

2020 – $2,840,599

Council has provided direction to Administration that the municipal tax collected in 2021 be calculated to be no more than the revenue in 2020.

Maintaining the municipal tax collected while facing increasing costs of utilities, insurance, and goods has been difficult. In addition, in 2021, the Town of Hanna is required to pay $48,500 to the province for RCMP where previously there was no cost to the municipality. Unfortunately, the policing costs will continue to increase to become $150,000/year by 2024. Please note that the municipal portion of your tax bill is the portion Council can control. The Education and Acadia Foundation requisitions must be paid as submitted.