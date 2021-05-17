Mischief to Signs

Article content

During the evening of May 14th and early morning of May 15th, signs were damaged or stolen from around the Hanna Hospital, Hanna Golf Course and at the end of Argue Drive. Some of the damaged or stolen signs were from the heli-pad at the Hanna Hospital. The stolen signs were recovered after a Hanna resident reporting finding them.

Evidence seized at the scene would indicate alcohol being a factor.

The Hanna RCMP are looking for information on any suspicious activity, parties or disturbances in those areas between the hours of 11:30 PM on May 14th and 7:00 AM on May 15th. Please contact the Hanna RCMP detachment at (403) 854-3393.

Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers pays cash rewards for information that leads to an arrest while maintaining the anonymity of the tipster.

If you were involved with the incident and would like to take responsibility for your actions, you are welcome to contact the Hanna Detachment expressing your wishes. We will consider your intent to take responsibility when determining what, if any, charges should be pursued. However, if Crime Stoppers gets to you first we will consider all available options including criminal charges.

Mischief is a criminal offence and, if charged, could result in up to 2 years in prison. Obviously the nature of this offence would dictate actual punishment, which could be up to a $2000 fine plus restitution for the damaged property AND a criminal record.