Moving on up

Jackie Irwin
Feb 08, 2021  •  1 day ago  •  1 minute read
Christina Rowden is currently top in her group in a contest for Miss Jetset, with the chance to move on to the Top 10. Jill Clayholt photo
Just two weeks ago Christina Rowden was excited to learn she had made it into the Top 10 for her group in the Miss Jetset contest.

Now the first part of the contest has completed and Rowden has moved on to the quarterfinals.

“I’m completely shocked that I’ve made it to the Quarterfinals, but I’m so appreciate of everyone’s support that got me into the Quarterfinals,” Rowden said when she learned on Feb. 6 she had made it to the next level of the competition.

“It was honestly incredible to wake up this morning and see that I made it. I probably had the biggest smile for a while,” she added.

While Miss Jetset has not responded to the Heralds attempts to learn more about the particulars of the contest, Rowden said she was not sure how many contestants were in the quarterfinals.

“It’s all the contestants that were in first place in their groups,” she said.

“The person in the top spot in each Quarterfinal group advances into the Semi-finals,” she went on to explain.

“When they advance the votes reset again and they start with zero votes. Just like when I advanced into the Quarterfinals my votes reset and I start at zero again.”

Which means she needs votes as often as possible. While there is the option to purchase votes, each Facebook profile is allowed one free vote every 24 hours as well.

Initially sceptical about the contest Rowden discovered it was not a scam and entered for the chance of earing a year of high-profile events and luxury experiences, and more importantly a $50,000 prize that would allow her to pursue her education as well as create a nest egg.

To cast your vote visit miss.jetsetmag.com/2021/christina-rowden

Editors note: in the last article we reported Rowden had a 1/10 shot of winning, not knowing that there were more rounds to go. We apologize for any confusion this may have caused our readers.