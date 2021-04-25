MP says Liberal Budget is ‘doubling down on failures’
Battle River-Crowfoot MP Damien Kurek isn’t having any of the new Liberal Budget.
On April 19 Kurek released a statement noting the budget was “more than a year late, swimming in red ink, and rife with risky new economic strategies based on the Liberals “reimagined” Canada.”
“The Liberals appear to be doubling down on their failures,” Kurek said.
The Conservative leader Erin O’Toole seemed to agree with the statement noting that the Prime Minister wants to test an out-of-control debt plan without any real stimulus, one that abandons the natural resource sector entirely, and provides no real fiscal anchor.”
“This Ottawa-knows-best approach will continue to lead to ballooning housing costs, higher taxes, growing risk of inflation, and will leave millions of Canadians behind.”
“It is a downright travesty when the Liberals have the opportunity to take tangible fiscal action, and they miss the mark entirely,” Kurek said.
“Further, they recycle old promises they have consistently failed to deliver on, neglect our oil and gas sector, and fail to present a tangible way out of the worst health and financial crisis in decades.”
Kurek pointed that aside from the planned spending was the ‘doubling down’ on Government program expansions and the $100-billion slush fund for “green projects” that Kurek said had limited accountability.
“A Conservative got us through the last recession and from what we saw today it is going to take a Conservative to get us through this one,” Kurek said, recalling former Prime Minister Stephen Harpers efforts in 2008.
“We’ve got a solid five-point plan to see a strong Canadian recovery, while the Liberals seem to think the only metric for success is to spend more money.”