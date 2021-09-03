Byemoor School doors opened to students on Sept. 1 with teachers at work two days sooner, preparing for the upcoming term.

Principal Gwen Keith and teacher Christine Rowland have returned and are joined by new teacher Krista Jewett. Support staff returning is Bobbi Buchwitz and Rebecca Schofer and they are joined by Jordanna Bosma, who is new to the staff.

New teacher at Byemoor school

Local bus drivers are Rhonda Maginn and Shalene Grover. Anita Mappin transports the high school students to Stettler.

Good luck to Byemoor School for another successful, educational and fun-filled school term.

A truck and trailer belonging to Chuck Williams of Hanna loaded with large round slough hay bales caught fire on Saturday, Aug. 28 on highway 855 south of Endiang, near where Steven and Carla Johnson live. Neighbours and volunteer fire fighters were quick to the scene to extinguish and prevent the blaze from spreading to adjacent pasture lands. The truck driver was able to unhook the truck from the trailer and save it but unfortunately the trailer and load of hay was completely destroyed. The intense heat literally melted the paved surface of the highway. Luckily no one was injured.

Hunter Maginn has returned to Ontario to complete his military training following two weeks spent in Alberta. He was home to Byemoor to visit his parents Rob and Rhonda Maginn and also participated in the Byemoor Slo-Pitch tournament. As well, he completed a one-week Precision Level 2 gun course while in Alberta. Hunter’s military training should be completed by mid-October, at which time he will be stationed.